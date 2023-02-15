Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two bullets struck a Eutawville home at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

They were found in the exterior wall of the home facing Old Number Six Highway.

The homeowner called deputies moments after the shooting occurred.

She, her husband, their two grandsons and one granddaughter were in the home when shots rang out. They were not physically injured.

The two bullets struck the wall of the granddaughter’s bedroom.

Deputies collected three spent 9 mm shell casings from a grassy area near the road.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a locked 2017 white Honda Accord parked at a Campus Drive home in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The car is valued at $22,000.

• A woman called deputies to her Dolly Drive home in Cameron after hearing several gunshots fired in front of the house.

The shooting occurred at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy watched a video from the woman’s home security camera and reported hearing 25-30 shots.

The deputy determined that a crime wasn’t committed.