Bullets fly through Cordova family’s home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Bullets crashed through a Cordova family’s mobile home on Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The family woke up to the sound of bullets coming through their home on Southwest Circle just after 8 a.m.
One bullet went through the front door and exited through the back wall. A second bullet went through the living room and exited through the back wall and a third bullet lodged in the roof.
The two adults and two children in the home were not physically injured.
Deputies collected two shell casings from the road.
A neighbor reported seeing a dark grey sedan stop in the road. Someone inside of it then opened fire, the report said.
The neighbor couldn’t tell if the shooter was aiming at anything specifically, but believed the shooter was firing into the air.
The incident remains under investigation.
In unrelated incidents:
• A male stranger entered a woman’s Eagle Run Drive home in Cordova just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an incident report states. He entered through her unsecured back door.
The stranger said he was trying to find and kill someone who’d broken into his home.
She said the male presented a weapon, but didn’t make any threats to cause her bodily harm, the report states.
• Someone stole a brown and black German Rottweiler dog and a gold Cuban bracelet from a Sullens Street residence in Orangeburg just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The value of the dog and jewelry is $2,600.
• Someone stole a disabled, 2004 silver Lexus IS 300 on Interstate 95 near mile maker 92 on Friday.
The Lexus is valued at $5,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An auto parts store employee claims two shoplifters pointed guns at him, according to an incident report.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at Advance Auto Parts, located at 990 John C. Calhoun Drive.
A male and female, who the employee identified as a mother and son, allegedly attempted to shoplift. The employee confronted them.
The employee alleged the pair exited the store, opened the trunk of a silver Honda, pulled out two or three guns and pointed them at him through the doors of the store entrance.
