Bullets fly through Cordova family’s home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets crashed through a Cordova family’s mobile home on Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The family woke up to the sound of bullets coming through their home on Southwest Circle just after 8 a.m.

One bullet went through the front door and exited through the back wall. A second bullet went through the living room and exited through the back wall and a third bullet lodged in the roof.

The two adults and two children in the home were not physically injured.

Deputies collected two shell casings from the road.

A neighbor reported seeing a dark grey sedan stop in the road. Someone inside of it then opened fire, the report said.

The neighbor couldn’t tell if the shooter was aiming at anything specifically, but believed the shooter was firing into the air.

The incident remains under investigation.

In unrelated incidents:

• A male stranger entered a woman’s Eagle Run Drive home in Cordova just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an incident report states. He entered through her unsecured back door.