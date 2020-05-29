Bullets fired into Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone shot up an Orangeburg home just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
None of the three adults and three juveniles in the Gold Drive home were injured.
Four bullets struck the living room and two bullets were fired into the middle bedroom. One bullet damaged a shutter.
Bullets also damaged a sofa, windows, ceiling, bedroom door and multiple walls.
Five shell casings were recovered from the scene.
In an unrelated report, an 18-year-old is accused of throwing objects at vehicles while his mother was at work.
Three motorists called law enforcement after their vehicles were hit on Binnicker Bridge Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The first motorist told deputies that someone threw an egg on her vehicle.
The second motorist reported that something struck the top of his vehicle, but he didn’t see where there was any damage. A third motorist reported that someone threw something that damaged his passenger side mirror.
Deputies spoke with three brothers about the incident. Two are juveniles.
The 18-year-old said he and his two brothers were bored after their mother went to work.
He said they decided to throw water balloons at vehicles, the report states. The 18-year-old denied throwing an egg at any vehicle, but admitted that he had one.
He also said that the youngest brother didn’t participate, but was present, the report said.
Deputies cited the older brother with malicious injury to personal property and will advise the Department of Juvenile Justice about the alleged involvement of the middle brother.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone broke into a Russell Street auto shop, loaded a customer’s vehicle with items and drove the vehicle through a garage door.
The owner of Martin’s Auto Electric reported the theft Thursday morning.
He said the burglar gathered five Interstate batteries, four GM alternators, eight GM starters, an automotive diagnostic computer, a new set of security cameras still in their box and miscellaneous tools.
The burglar apparently placed the items into a customer’s Chrysler Sebring and drove away through the middle bay door.
The value of the stolen items is $31,700.
In a separate incident, a Eutaw Street man reported Thursday that someone broke into his shed and stole a Red Max blower, a black and red weed trimmer, a Red Max chainsaw, a black and orange pole saw and a black and orange hedge trimmer.
The value of the stolen items is $1,935.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
