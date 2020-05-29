Bullets fired into Orangeburg home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot up an Orangeburg home just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

None of the three adults and three juveniles in the Gold Drive home were injured.

Four bullets struck the living room and two bullets were fired into the middle bedroom. One bullet damaged a shutter.

Bullets also damaged a sofa, windows, ceiling, bedroom door and multiple walls.

Five shell casings were recovered from the scene.

In an unrelated report, an 18-year-old is accused of throwing objects at vehicles while his mother was at work.

Three motorists called law enforcement after their vehicles were hit on Binnicker Bridge Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The first motorist told deputies that someone threw an egg on her vehicle.

The second motorist reported that something struck the top of his vehicle, but he didn’t see where there was any damage. A third motorist reported that someone threw something that damaged his passenger side mirror.