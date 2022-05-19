Bullets fired in Orangeburg parking lot, man injured

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets rang out in an Orangeburg parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, causing minor injury to a man.

The incident occurred outside of the Enmarket gas station, located at 2083 Saint Matthews Road, just after 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man holding one of his shoulders as though he was in pain, an incident report states.

The man claimed he was trying to make contact with a friend in a nearby neighborhood to ask for a cigarette.

While he waited, the man heard, “Pow, pow, pow,” the report states.

He ran to a neighbor’s apartment and realized one of the bullets grazed one of his shoulders.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A bullet also struck a tan Toyota Avalon that was parked at the gas station.

The case remains under investigation.

In other reports:

Someone stole a disabled 2000 white Dodge Dakota left on the shoulder of Interstate 26 westbound at mile marker 164. The theft was discovered on Sunday and reported on Wednesday.

The value of the stolen Dakota is $2,000.

TEC Equipment Rental, located at 163 Citadel Road in Orangeburg, has a damaged fence and is missing a 2022 blue MOGU UForce 600 utility vehicle.

The damage and theft were reported early Wednesday morning.

The estimated damage to the fence is $4,000.

The stolen UForce 600 is valued at $10,000.

A 9mm Luger firearm was stolen from the middle console of an unlocked 2011 silver Ford Edge on Langley Road in Orangeburg on Wednesday night.

The Luger is valued at $200.

Someone stole a .45-caliber Glock 21 Gen4 handgun from an unlocked 2021 black Chevrolet Camaro parked on Old Elloree Road in Orangeburg on Wednesday.

The handgun is valued at $500.

