Bullet struck bed where woman slept

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A bullet struck the bed where a woman was sleeping in an early morning shooting on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a resident of Malibu Drive apartment woke up to the sound of gunfire.

She told officers that she was in her bed when she heard three to four shots outside. She was not injured.

Two bullets struck walls in her residence and one struck the bed where she was sleeping.

She told officers that she saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

The apartment next to the woman’s unit was also damaged by gunfire.

No one in that apartment was injured either.

The officer noted in the report that it appears the shooter intended to shoot the first apartment.

In unrelated reports:

Someone stole a 2011 dark gray Ford Fusion parked at a Maple Street residence early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle owner said that she’s not yet registered the vehicle nor has she placed a license plate on it.