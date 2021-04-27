Bullet struck bed where woman slept

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A bullet struck the bed where a woman was sleeping in an early morning shooting on Tuesday, according to an incident report.
Just after 4:30 a.m., a resident of Malibu Drive apartment woke up to the sound of gunfire.
She told officers that she was in her bed when she heard three to four shots outside. She was not injured.
Two bullets struck walls in her residence and one struck the bed where she was sleeping.
She told officers that she saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
The apartment next to the woman’s unit was also damaged by gunfire.
No one in that apartment was injured either.
The officer noted in the report that it appears the shooter intended to shoot the first apartment.
In unrelated reports:
- Someone stole a 2011 dark gray Ford Fusion parked at a Maple Street residence early Tuesday morning.
The vehicle owner said that she’s not yet registered the vehicle nor has she placed a license plate on it.
She said the vehicle isn’t insured either.
She said her name is spelled out on the rear of the vehicle and the rear brake lights.
The value of the vehicle is $1,800.
- Someone stole a 2018 Hyundai Sonata that was parked at the Quik Store at 2110 Columbia Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday while the woman who was driving it was inside of the business making a transaction.
The woman said the vehicle was registered to her father.
Another patron entered the store and said someone drove off in the Sonata, the report states.
Officers reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage and saw a bald white male, with a tattoo on his left forearm, exit an SUV and then drive away in the Hyundai, the report states.
The report states that the man’s face was obscured because he was wearing a mask.
The officer noted that after further review of the video footage, it appeared that same man was inside of the business approximately an hour prior.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
No one was injured after bullets struck a Red Cedar Drive residence in Cordova around 11 p.m. Saturday.
A man told deputies he was sitting outside in his vehicle with his girlfriend when they heard four gunshots.
They got out of the vehicle and then checked on the people inside of the residence.
Bullets struck four interior walls and damaged a closet door, the report states.
Deputies weren’t able to find any projectiles or shell casings on the scene.
In an unrelated report, three people were inside of a vehicle when a homeowner allegedly fired a handgun at them for driving into the yard, according to an incident report. No one was injured.
The shooting took place just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Woodhaven Street in North.
A bullet hole was in the lower part of the vehicle’s back glass and one of the passenger tires sustained damage.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.