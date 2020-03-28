Bullet strikes Denmark post office

Yellow crime scene tape roped off the Denmark post office early Saturday morning.
Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said a bullet struck the post office, located at 5022 Carolina Highway, sometime during the night.
Grimes said there have been no reported injuries and the incident remains under investigation.
