Bullet strikes Denmark post office
blue lights illustration

Yellow crime scene tape roped off the Denmark post office early Saturday morning.

Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said a bullet struck the post office, located at 5022 Carolina Highway, sometime during the night.

Grimes said there have been no reported injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

