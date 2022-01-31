Bullet hits Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg home was hit by a bullet on Thursday morning, but the Medway Drive homeowner didn’t discover the damage until the next day, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The homeowner told deputies she was outside when she heard gunfire, but she didn’t think her home sustained damage.

The homeowner doesn’t think someone maliciously fired a weapon at her home, the report said.

In other reports:

• A Holly Hill resident claims that her son didn’t return her truck and firearm, according to an incident report.

She reported on Friday that her 2011 white Chevrolet Avalanche and her firearm, of an unknown make and model, were missing.

The truck and firearm are valued at $21,000.

• The owner of an Orangeburg business alleges an employee stole $4,315.32, according to an incident report.

The owner of Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram of Orangeburg claimed on Friday that he had proof an employee created a false account and fraudulently obtained funds.

The dealership is located at 2801 St. Matthews Road.

• The owner of a hunting club, located on Old Number Six Highway in Eutawville, reported the following items were stolen: a red Holbart welder, a white PowerGlide trolling motor, an orange and white Stihl chainsaw and seven camouflage-patterned deer cameras. The theft was reported on Friday.

The owner said cameras recorded two men in a black Dodge truck removing items from a shed.

The items are valued at $3,225.

• Someone stole catalytic converters from a 2000 black Ford F-150 truck and a 2004 green Ford F-350 truck at MCS Auto, located at 1004 Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope.

The owner of the business reported the theft on Friday.

Deputies also collected two saw blades from the property.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,000.

• Catalytic converters were stolen from two U-Haul trucks that were parked at Hutto Exxon, located at 1182 Good Farm Road in the Providence community.

The catalytic converters are valued at $4,600.

The theft was reported on Friday.

• The following items were reported stolen from a Crawford Street property in Orangeburg on Friday: an Amazon Echo 5 monitor, a printer, a Dell desktop computer, an ONN 50-inch Class 4K television, a TCL 49-inch television, a gift bag, a book bag, a pair of Steve Madden shoes, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, a pair of Puma sneakers, a silver chain, a Blink wireless camera, a pair of Apple Airpods, an Apple watch, a Microsoft Xbox LS, a Google Home device, an HP laptop computer, a Sony PlayStation 3 and four video games.

The value of the stolen items is $2,779.99.

• A pair of eyeglasses were reported stolen from an Old Edisto Drive home in Orangeburg on Friday.

The eyeglasses are valued at $1,104.

• A Eutawville woman reported that someone stole her mother’s 2015 white Nissan Sentra that was parked at an Asberry Court home on Saturday.

A Holly Hill police officer reported the car was involved in a collision. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Sentra is valued at $5,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.