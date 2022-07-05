Bullet hits Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A bullet struck an Orangeburg home just after midnight on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman told deputies that she was in bed watching television at her Rivelon Road home when she heard a “loud pop.”

She woke up her son and he discovered that a bullet entered the home and struck near his mother’s bed.

The mother and son weren’t physically injured during the incident.

Neither the mother nor her son saw who may have shot the home.

In other reports:

• The following items were stolen from Edisto Lawn and Landscaping, located at 3125 Bamberg Road, in Orangeburg early Sunday: a 2003 white Ford F-350, a 7-foot-by-16-foot Cargo Max dual-axle trailer, a Husqvarna zero-turn riding lawnmower, a John Deere zero-turn riding lawnmower, two Stihl edgers, two Stihl chainsaws and two Stihl blowers.

The theft was recorded on video.

The value of the stolen items is $64,500.

• A Pineridge Street woman reported giving $5,000 to a man to put a privacy fence at her Orangeburg home, according to an incident report.

She claims after several weeks and excuses, he’s not returned her money or started on the project.

She reported the situation to deputies on July 1.

• Catalytic converters were stolen from the following vehicles at a Vance Road property in Holly Hill: a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee and a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria.

The vehicle owners reported the thefts on Saturday. A deer camera recorded the thefts.

The value of the catalytic converters is $4,500. The estimated damage to the vehicles is $1,500.

• Someone stole a 9 mm black Beretta 92FS handgun from a 2001 green Ford Ranger parked at a Countyline Road home in Eutawville. The theft was reported on Saturday.

The gun is valued at $500.

