Bullet hits Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A bullet went through the window of a Sheppard Lane home in Orangeburg on Tuesday just before 8 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A resident was in the home at the time. He wasn’t physically injured.

The homeowner said her home has been shot before.

Deputies collected two shell casings from the road in front of the home.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg County mother called deputies on Tuesday after her daughter, who is under the age of 10, alleged that a teen male touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

The child told her mother the incident happened about a week before but she waited to tell her because she was scared, the report states.

• Someone stole a Vermeer VX30-500 vacuum excavator from a worksite on Santee Drive in Santee. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The machine is valued at $60,000.

• A 1987 gray Nissan 300 stolen in Beaufort County more than a year ago was recovered in Santee, according to an incident report.

An Orangeburg wrecker service towed the vehicle from the Holiday Inn parking lot on Dec. 3, 2021 at the request of the Santee police chief.

The vehicle identification number wasn’t in the national database of reported stolen autos.

The wrecker business discovered on Tuesday that the Nissan was stolen.

Beaufort County authorities said there had been a mix-up and the vehicle identification number wasn’t placed in the national database until Jan. 7, despite the vehicle owner reporting it as stolen about a year prior, the report said.

The Nissan is valued at $2,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Henley Street woman was cited for ill-treatment of animals after she allegedly had her puppy’s ears clipped by her son, according to an incident report.

An officer received a report about a dog allegedly jumping onto a girl and injuring her face on Tuesday night, the report said.

Officers spoke with the puppy’s owner.

The officers claimed both of the puppy’s ears were injured and had no protection from the elements or insects.

The puppy’s owner claimed her son clipped the puppy’s ears on March 17 in an Aiken backyard.

An officer cited the woman for alleged ill-treatment to animals.

The city’s animal control officer removed the puppy from the property for veterinary care, the report said.

