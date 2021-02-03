Bullet hits Orangeburg home, injuring 14-year-old

A bullet entered a Green Street home on Tuesday, injuring a 14-year-old, according to a police incident report.

A caller reported the shooting to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in a rear bedroom bleeding at the top of one his shoulders. His stepfather was applying pressure to the wound.

The teen told the officer that he was sitting in a chair in the den when he heard a loud noise and then felt pain on his shoulder.

A crime scene investigator determined that the bullet entered through a bedroom window, traveled through a wall and struck the teen’s shoulder.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigator found one 9 mm shell casing outside of the bedroom window.

The report states there were also tire tracks close to the house going toward Albert Street.

Police say the teen’s injury is apparently minor. Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.