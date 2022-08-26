Bullet hits office building

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Family Health Centers office building was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at 3310 Magnolia Street.

A bullet struck the outside of the office building and traveled through a bathroom wall just over the toilet and landed in the hallway, the report states.

The employee in the building said that it sounded like something fell to the floor. The employee was not physically injured.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg County mother reported on Thursday that her juvenile daughter disclosed alleged sexual abuse.

The mother and her daughter were talking on Thursday when the daughter accused a man, who is familiar to the family, of forcing her to perform a sex act on at least three separate occasions in recent weeks.

The case remains under investigation.