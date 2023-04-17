Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot a Holly Hill man’s home, according to an incident report.

The man said a loud noise woke him up Monday, April 10. When he checked to see what caused the noise, he wasn’t able to find the culprit.

His daughter discovered a bullet hole in the living room wall on Friday. She then found a bullet on the dining room table.

No one was physically injured in the shooting.

The home is located on Old State Road, about two miles west of Holly Hill.

In other reports:

• Strangers damaged a rental property on Winchester Avenue in Norway. The damage was reported on Friday.

The owner reported strangers knocked several holes in interior and exterior walls, shattered several windows throughout the home, tore the front door from its hinges, tore burners from the stove and damaged the refrigerator.

He estimated damaged at $30,000.

Someone stole the following items from SC Mulch, located at 2096 Charleston Highway, outside Orangeburg: a Craftsman generator, a Stihl concrete saw, a Graco airless sprayer, seven 1,000-foot rolls of copper wire, gas cylinders, two pop-up tents and two leads off of a welder.

The value of the stolen items is $6,900.

The theft was reported Saturday.