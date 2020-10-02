Bullet hit Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man discovered Thursday evening that someone shot his Elrem Road home while he was at work.

The bullet struck the side of the house, going into the bathroom and striking the wall.

No one was at home when the bullet was fired.

A deputy wrote in his report that a stray bullet may have struck the man’s home, which is set back from the road.

The criminal investigation division is handling the case.

In other reports:

• Someone cut the catalytic converters from four vehicles at Jersey Auto Sales, located at 1320 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, on Thursday.

The catalytic converters were stolen from a 1997 Honda Civic, a 1998 BMW 528i and two 1999 Honda Accords.

The value of the catalytic converters is $600.

• Someone has been taking items from Garrett’s Used Auto Salvage on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill.

The owner reported the items were stolen throughout the week after he closed the business each night.