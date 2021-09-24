Bullet enters Claflin dorm room

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
No one was injured when a bullet entered a Claflin University dorm room on Thursday morning, according to an incident report.
The Claflin Department of Public Safety called ODPS at 2:13 a.m. to report a shooting incident at Claflin Commons, a co-ed residential hall located at 744 Goff Ave.
Officers located shell casings in the road and on the sidewalk between dorms. ODPS redacted portions of the report, including the number of shell casings officers located.
Officers also located a blue baseball cap next to the shell casings.
A tree near the road and a brick building sustained damage from bullets, the report states.
As officers investigated the incident, a female student told them she heard a “pop” and then heard a female scream.
A bullet struck her room window, damaging her television and then lodging in the wall.
Claflin University says its Department of Public Safety is working with ODPS regarding the incident.
In unrelated reports:
• Someone stole a blue, 7,500-watt Yamaha generator from a Bennett Street residence.
The owner reported the theft on Thursday.
The generator is valued at $850.
• Someone stole the following from the trunk of a locked vehicle on Ellis Avenue early Thursday morning: a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic .223-caliber rifle, a Holosun red dot optic sight, two semi-automatic rifle magazines and 50 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition.
The value of the stolen items is $880.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a carburetor, engine head, engine intake and toy cars from a North Road residence. The theft was reported Thursday.
The value of the stolen items is $3,200.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a disabled, 2011 white Dodge Nitro that was parked at mile marker 144 on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 26 on Thursday.
The Nitro is valued at $8,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.