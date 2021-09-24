Bullet enters Claflin dorm room

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

No one was injured when a bullet entered a Claflin University dorm room on Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

The Claflin Department of Public Safety called ODPS at 2:13 a.m. to report a shooting incident at Claflin Commons, a co-ed residential hall located at 744 Goff Ave.

Officers located shell casings in the road and on the sidewalk between dorms. ODPS redacted portions of the report, including the number of shell casings officers located.

Officers also located a blue baseball cap next to the shell casings.

A tree near the road and a brick building sustained damage from bullets, the report states.

As officers investigated the incident, a female student told them she heard a “pop” and then heard a female scream.

A bullet struck her room window, damaging her television and then lodging in the wall.

Claflin University says its Department of Public Safety is working with ODPS regarding the incident.

