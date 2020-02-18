Building materials stolen from Bowman solar farm

Someone stole $263,900 worth of building materials from a Bowman solar farm over the past four months, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Asheville, North Carolina-based Pine Gate Renewables LLC officials say the materials were stolen from the Bowman Solar LLC farm, according to an incident report filed with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

The person who reported the crime said he has noticed items missing from the solar farm since last year, according to the report.

The person later spotted the items for sale on Facebook Marketplace, the report said.

The incident is under investigation.

Several attempts to reach Pine Gate Renewables for comment were unsuccessful.

The Bowman solar farm -- Bowman Solar LLC -- is the company's largest solar site to date in the state, according to its website.

The 101-megawatt site spans 651 acres and has about 849,840 panels. When complete, the solar farm will generate enough energy to power approximately 75,000 homes.

Bowman Solar is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of this year.

The company also has built solar farms in Cameron, St. Matthews, Springfield, Barnwell, Darlington, Hampton, Greenwood and Saluda. Overall, the company has 16 solar farm projects statewide.

