Brothers robbed at Orangeburg park at midnight

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Two brothers were robbed at gunpoint by six people at the Sellers Street park around midnight Saturday, according to a police incident report.
A female acquaintance sent one brother a text message asking him to meet her to “chill with her at the park because she was bored,” the report said.
He asked the female to meet him halfway so they could walk to the park together. He and his brother met the female and walked together to the park.
Five minutes later, six people wearing hoodies – four males and two females – held the brothers at gunpoint.
The brothers said they recognized one of the robbers as a 16-year-old who is an associate of the female acquaintance.
The 16-year-old ordered the brothers to their knees.
One of the brothers alleged the 16-year-old hit him in the head with a black handgun and robbed him of his Apple iPhone 6S, red Bluetooth headphones and a phone charger.
The other brother told police the same story but added that one of the males fired a weapon, although the bullet didn’t hit anyone.
He alleged they stole his Samsung Galaxy 10 phone, a gold chain with a silver rectangular Jesus charm and a set of gold and black Bluetooth headphones.
They told police their female acquaintance left with one of the males.
