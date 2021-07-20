Brothers get 10 years in prison; one paralyzed after Denmark shooting incident

Two brothers will spend the next decade in prison after admitting to their roles in a March 12 shooting incident that left three people injured in Denmark.

Aaron Lamar Williams, 28, and Austin Lewis Williams, 23, both of Chestnut Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty on July 13 to one count each of attempted murder before Circuit Judge Clifton Newman in Bamberg County.

Newman sentenced them each to 10 years in prison, according to 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller.

The shooting incident took place at 793 Detailing, an auto detailing business located at 4925 Carolina Highway.

“They were accused of attacking a third party together,” Miller said.

“During the ensuing fight, Austin Williams started shooting, ultimately striking the victim twelve times and striking Aaron Williams multiple times as well,” he said.

“Aaron Williams remains paralyzed after being shot by his brother,” Miller added.

The brothers also faced one count each of second-degree assault and battery by mob, but prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of their plea agreements.