Brother of slain man faces obstruction charge

The brother of Tyriek Smith, a 27-year-old man found slain in his Lazy Way Road home on July 12, is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants accused Chad Lavell Williams Jr., 26, of Palm Harbor Drive, of not being honest with investigators about being at his brother’s home the day before Williams reported finding him dead there.

Warrants say Williams told investigators that he did not go to Smith’s home on July 11, but a witness told investigators that she brought him to his home then.

Williams has not been charged in Smith’s death.

A few days after Smith’s death, the sheriff’s office announced that Williams was later sought for more questioning but was determined to have played no role in the incident after providing more information.

Williams called the sheriff’s office on July 12 around 4:30 p.m. after breaking into the home and finding his brother deceased on a reclining couch, according to an incident report.

Williams told deputies that he’d tried to reach his brother by phone multiple times, but wasn’t able to get him.

That’s when he decided to visit the residence on July 12.