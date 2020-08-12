You are the owner of this article.
Brother of slain man faces obstruction charge
The brother of Tyriek Smith, a 27-year-old man found slain in his Lazy Way Road home on July 12, is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants accused Chad Lavell Williams Jr., 26, of Palm Harbor Drive, of not being honest with investigators about being at his brother’s home the day before Williams reported finding him dead there.

Warrants say Williams told investigators that he did not go to Smith’s home on July 11, but a witness told investigators that she brought him to his home then.

Orangeburg man stabbed multiple times

Williams has not been charged in Smith’s death.

A few days after Smith’s death, the sheriff’s office announced that Williams was later sought for more questioning but was determined to have played no role in the incident after providing more information.

2 shot, manhunt follows; After 4-hour search, suspect found in wooded area

Williams called the sheriff’s office on July 12 around 4:30 p.m. after breaking into the home and finding his brother deceased on a reclining couch, according to an incident report.

Williams told deputies that he’d tried to reach his brother by phone multiple times, but wasn’t able to get him.

That’s when he decided to visit the residence on July 12.

Men accused in Orangeburg shooting incidents

When Smith didn’t come to the door, Williams found a crowbar in the yard and used it to force entry into the home, the report states.

After finding his brother unresponsive, he called authorities.

Orangeburg County EMS crews noted that Smith had an injury to the back of his head, the report states.

Williams is also facing a charge of first-offense possession of crack cocaine.

A warrant accuses Williams of having crack cocaine in his pocket when officers booked him into the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Aug. 6.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday that they are continuing to follow leads in the case.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Williams’ bond on Wednesday at $40,000 cash or surety.

If anyone has information about Tyriek Smith’s death, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

