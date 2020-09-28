Branchville woman shot in eye; man charged with attempted murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Branchville woman is receiving treatment after being shot in the eye on Saturday.

Ivory Lavara Garvin, 40, of 366 Turkeypond Drive, Rowesville, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony by the Branchville Police Department.

The woman said she and Garvin had a verbal altercation while she was in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

He allegedly pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and struck her in the face with it.

The woman also alleged he shot her in the eye.

A witness claimed that she saw Garvin take the woman out of the driver’s seat and carry her around to the passenger’s seat while he allegedly yelled, “I shot her! I shot her!”

Garvin then drove her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He allegedly told deputies that he and the woman were at a “big block party somewhere in Branchville,” the report states.