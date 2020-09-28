Branchville woman shot in eye; man charged with attempted murder

A Branchville woman is receiving treatment after being shot in the eye on Saturday.
Ivory Lavara Garvin, 40, of 366 Turkeypond Drive, Rowesville, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony by the Branchville Police Department.
The woman said she and Garvin had a verbal altercation while she was in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
He allegedly pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and struck her in the face with it.
The woman also alleged he shot her in the eye.
A witness claimed that she saw Garvin take the woman out of the driver’s seat and carry her around to the passenger’s seat while he allegedly yelled, “I shot her! I shot her!”
Garvin then drove her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
He allegedly told deputies that he and the woman were at a “big block party somewhere in Branchville,” the report states.
Garvin went on to say that the woman “was standing in a crowd of people when he heard a gunshot and the victim said she had been shot. He said that he got the victim in her vehicle and brought her to TRMC.”
The deputy wrote that Garvin claimed he knew nothing else.
Garvin said he would remain at the hospital and speak with investigators, the report said.
The deputy went outside to make a few phone calls.
A security guard alerted the deputy that Garvin got into the woman’s vehicle and left.
Meanwhile, a concerned citizen called dispatchers and named Garvin as the alleged gunman. A Branchville officer also reported people at incident location claimed Garvin shot the woman.
The deputy left the hospital, but moments later a hospital employee called to report that Garvin returned.
Deputies took Garvin into custody and turned him over to the Branchville police chief, the report states.
On Monday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily set Garvin’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. Garvin posted bail by using a bondsman.
Garvin’s bond conditions include: appearing in court as required, getting the court’s permission to leave the state and no direct or indirect contacting of the woman or her family.
If Garvin is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
