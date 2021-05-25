Branchville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in arm in argument over truck

The air conditioning unit is valued at $4,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a white Toyota Tundra belonging to McCall Thomas Engineering, located at 845 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, sometime during the past three weeks.

An employee discovered and reported the theft on Thursday.

The value of the catalytic converter and damage is $1,500.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man has been accused of pistol-whipping another man and then firing his weapon in a February 2019 incident.

Jeremy Dante Ford, 24, of 2040 Ashley River Road Apt. 408, Charleston, is charged with five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody on Tuesday morning

Ford is facing the four additional counts of ABHAN because four additional people were present when he allegedly fired a shot.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant gave Ford personal recognizance bonds on Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Ford faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

In other reports: