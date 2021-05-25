Branchville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in arm in argument over truck

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An 18-year-old Branchville woman is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face and stabbing him in his left arm, according to an incident report.
Diamond Jackson, of 980 Ott Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
An incident report claims Jackson got into a “heated argument” with her boyfriend room at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road.
She allegedly said he spends more time with his truck than with her.
Jackson allegedly used a pocketknife to stab the man.
Officers responded to the hotel to find the man with a blood-soaked sock tied on his left arm.
Paramedics bandaged the man’s arm and he insisted he’d go to the hospital himself, the report states.
If convicted, Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole the central air conditioning unit from the It’s All About Jesus church, located at 491 Broughton Street.
A woman discovered and reported the theft on Saturday.
The air conditioning unit is valued at $4,000.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a white Toyota Tundra belonging to McCall Thomas Engineering, located at 845 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, sometime during the past three weeks.
An employee discovered and reported the theft on Thursday.
The value of the catalytic converter and damage is $1,500.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man has been accused of pistol-whipping another man and then firing his weapon in a February 2019 incident.
Jeremy Dante Ford, 24, of 2040 Ashley River Road Apt. 408, Charleston, is charged with five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody on Tuesday morning
Ford is facing the four additional counts of ABHAN because four additional people were present when he allegedly fired a shot.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant gave Ford personal recognizance bonds on Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted, Ford faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
In other reports:
• Deputies took a domestic violence suspect into custody after they found him slumped over in the driver’s seat of a 1998 Lincoln Town Car, according to an incident report.
Marquel Daquan Irving, 22, of 728 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, faces charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and giving false information to law enforcement.
Deputies found Irving in the Santee area at 7 a.m. Saturday, the incident report said.
After they were able to wake Irving up, he allegedly gave them a fake name multiple times before deputies were able to confirm his true identity.
The report alleges that Irving “appeared to be intoxicated with red eyes and slightly slurred speech.”
Irving’s domestic violence charge stems from a 2020 incident when he allegedly punched a pregnant woman in her face and upper body.
If convicted, Irving faces up to 20 years in prison.
