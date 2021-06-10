Branchville teen accused of killing Cordova man; Shooting victim is hero, protected child, wife says

She and Presley planned to ride the four-wheeler. He was going to give her a fairy-tale type of marriage proposal with flowers and other special touches.

She said Presley asked her to marry him some time ago, but never had the opportunity to give her a formal marriage proposal.

They were planning to celebrate their marriage officially in December, she said.

On Tuesday, Presley offered to take Cox to the Charleston Battery to look at the water in the harbor for their two-year anniversary.

She’d told Presley she wanted it to just be the two of them there, but he insisted that her two children come “because they were part of the family too,” she said.

They spent time on the Battery and had arranged to buy the four-wheeler after she got off work on Wednesday.

On Friday, she was scheduled to pick up her wedding ring.

They are expecting their first child.

Cox said if she has a boy, he’ll have the name “Cody,” for his daddy.

“He was an amazing artist,” Cox said, noting that Presley worked as a tattoo artist for the past 13 years in Cordova.