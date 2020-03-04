Branchville student disciplined after pepper spray incident

Two Branchville High School students went home early on Feb. 27 after having reactions to pepper spray discharged into a bathroom, Orangeburg County School District spokesman Dr. Jesse Washington said.

The students returned to their normal activities the next day.

Washington said that the incident began when a student went into the male bathroom during lunch and discharged pepper spray and then left the area.

“The administration did not become aware of the incident until students went into the restroom and/or entered the immediate area surrounding the restroom and became exposed to the pepper spray. Once exposed, students began coughing. Due to the limited amount of ventilation, the spray began to spread out of the restroom and toward the cafeteria. The principal was on lunch duty and immediately reacted by closing the section of the hall and the bathroom to prevent further exposure to the pepper spray,” Washington said.