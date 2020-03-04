Branchville students exposed to pepper spray

Two Branchville High School students went home early on Feb. 27 after having reactions to pepper spray discharged into a bathroom, Orangeburg County School District spokesman Dr. Jesse Washington said.
The students returned to their normal activities the next day.
Washington said that the incident began when a student went into the male bathroom during lunch and discharged pepper spray and then left the area.
“The administration did not become aware of the incident until students went into the restroom and/or entered the immediate area surrounding the restroom and became exposed to the pepper spray. Once exposed, students began coughing. Due to the limited amount of ventilation, the spray began to spread out of the restroom and toward the cafeteria. The principal was on lunch duty and immediately reacted by closing the section of the hall and the bathroom to prevent further exposure to the pepper spray,” Washington said.
He said, “To allow the spray to dissipate, a decision also was made to open some doors and shut others. At the time of the incident, the focus became ensuring that no other students or staff members were exposed and ensuring that any exposed students were seen by the nurse. In addition, the principal sought to determine the source of the spray. He also sent a call out to all parents and staff informing them of the incident.”
You have free articles remaining.
Approximately six students were seen by the school’s nurse.
“The principal took measures to protect the health and safety of all students involved at the high school,” Washington said.
The student who discharged the pepper spray is being disciplined in accordance with the district’s code of conduct, he said.
Washington noted the principal didn’t realize the spray had entered the airway of the elementary side of the building and others were exposed.
The principal didn’t speak to the elementary school principal until the next day, Washington said.
“We want to ensure students, staff members and parents that maintaining a safe school environment is our primary goal. We will work with the administrators … to ensure that all schools in the complex are aware of any conduct in their building that may impact the other school,” he added.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.