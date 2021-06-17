Branchville murder suspect now facing gun charges

A Branchville teen accused of murdering a Cordova man last week is now facing weapons charges.

Edward Stokes, 17, of Banberry Drive, is facing three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants.

Stokes was already facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

Warrants accuse Stokes of stealing $4,600 from 34-year-old Alexander “Cody” Presley on June 9. He’s accused of then shooting and killing Presley.

Stokes is now also accused of pointing and presenting a firearm at Kayla Cox, Presley's wife, and her 8-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

Stokes is being charged as an adult.

Warrants also allege a 13-year-old accomplice confessed his role to deputies and claimed Stokes was the shooter.

The 13-year-old is facing charges of armed robbery, accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder.

