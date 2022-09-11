Branchville man guilty in crash that killed couple

A 25-year-old Branchville man pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide stemming from a collision that killed an Orangeburg couple.

Geromon Robinson Jr., of 5964 Freedom Road, Branchville, entered guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, provided that after he served 90 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to five years of probation.

Dickson also ordered Robinson to work 300 hours of public service employment and to wear GPS monitoring.

Robinson was 20 when he drove a 2016 Dodge Challenger and crashed head-on with a 2003 Chevrolet Impala on U.S. Highway 21.

The S.C. Highway Patrol claims Robinson attempted to pass five to six vehicles in a no-passing zone when he struck the Impala occupied by John Gibbemeyer, 77, and Willa Gibbemeyer, 74, of Willing Lake Court.

Willa Gibbemeyer was pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia and John Gibbemeyer was pronounced dead at the Regional Medical Center.

Medics transported Robinson to RMC for treatment.

In other guilty pleas:

• Xavier Antown Hunter Jr., 23, of 3369 Stonybrook Road, North Charleston, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Hunter to pay restitution.

Dickson gave him credit for having already served three days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

• Daniel James McCarthy, 41, of 238 Cassidy Road, Gaston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

He was originally charged with strong-arm robbery but pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 instead.

Circuit Judge Daniel DeWitt Hall sentenced McCarthy to 34 days, giving him credit for time served.

• Brantley Robert Galloway, 26, of 129 Clark Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner.

He was originally charged with grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, but pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive owner instead.

Circuit Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he served 94 days, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended to six months of probation.

She gave Galloway credit for having already served 94 days in jail.

• Raven Symone Green, 26, of 1301 A Glover Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Curtis sentenced her to two years of probation. She must complete an anger management program and not return to Roosevelt Gardens Apartments.

Curtis stipulated that Green’s probation term may end early if she completes anger management and court fees/fines and restitution are paid.

She also ordered Green not to contact her accuser or the accuser’s children.

• Norris Johnson, 73, of 350 Elliott Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Curtis sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to three years of probation.

She ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave Johnson credit for three days of time served in jail.

• Thornaire Jones, 56, of 237 Jensen Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary, larceny valued at $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

Curtis sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to three years of probation.

She ordered Jones to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Jones must report to Turning Point in Greenville for a minimum 12 months of inpatient treatment, Curtis ordered.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal conspiracy.

• Jack Alan Kint, 35, of 4623 Savannah Highway, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Curtis sentenced him to 56 days of time served.

• Yorel Leonte Lee, 36, of 440 Hamp Chase Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Curtis sentenced Lee to time served.

• Francois Tabionce McFall, 24, of 2643 Highway 381, Clio, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Curtis sentenced McFall under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to six months of probation.