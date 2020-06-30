Branchville man accused of incident with juvenile

A concerned citizen called law enforcement just after 8 p.m. Sunday to report seeing two men with firearms in the parking lot of Walmart on North Road, according to an incident report.

As a deputy arrived, he saw a Cadillac leaving the Walmart parking lot. The deputy made a traffic stop and ordered the men out of the vehicle.

Deputies reported finding a loaded black CZ Bren MS2 pistol on the passenger floorboard behind the driver’s seat. They also reported finding a .40-caliber Glock magazine, a 7.62x39 caliber magazine containing several unused rounds of ammunition and a 50-round, .40-caliber drum magazine with numerous unused rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Inside of the glove compartment, a deputy located a loaded .40-caliber Glock 27 pistol.

The driver told deputies that the passenger had the CZ Bren MS2 pistol in his lap but placed it on the rear floorboard when they saw a deputy behind them.

The passenger told deputies he’s not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The men were at the Walmart parking lot to meet the father of the passenger’s girlfriend, the report said.