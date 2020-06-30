Branchville man accused of incident with juvenile

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Branchville man is accused of grabbing a juvenile girl’s shirt and looking at her chest area while making a sexual comment.
Lyndon Brown, 56, of 170 Logan Street, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
A Lexington County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that Brown was expected to visit the girl’s home in June.
The girl told a family member about a May 18 incident involving Brown.
The girl claims she was playing Xbox in her bedroom when Brown entered.
He then allegedly grabbed the girl’s sleeveless shirt and pulled it away to see her chest area while saying, “You’re going to get a lot of guys with those” and continued to stare at her, according to both the report and his arrest warrant.
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
Orangeburg County deputies helped the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office take Brown into custody on Friday.
In an unrelated report, a Cameron man is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot. He’s not been charged with firing the shots.
A concerned citizen called law enforcement just after 8 p.m. Sunday to report seeing two men with firearms in the parking lot of Walmart on North Road, according to an incident report.
As a deputy arrived, he saw a Cadillac leaving the Walmart parking lot. The deputy made a traffic stop and ordered the men out of the vehicle.
Deputies reported finding a loaded black CZ Bren MS2 pistol on the passenger floorboard behind the driver’s seat. They also reported finding a .40-caliber Glock magazine, a 7.62x39 caliber magazine containing several unused rounds of ammunition and a 50-round, .40-caliber drum magazine with numerous unused rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.
Inside of the glove compartment, a deputy located a loaded .40-caliber Glock 27 pistol.
The driver told deputies that the passenger had the CZ Bren MS2 pistol in his lap but placed it on the rear floorboard when they saw a deputy behind them.
The passenger told deputies he’s not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
The men were at the Walmart parking lot to meet the father of the passenger’s girlfriend, the report said.
The girlfriend’s father reportedly doesn’t like that she’s in a relationship with the passenger.
The girlfriend’s father met the driver and passenger in the parking lot. He allegedly showed a firearm, but didn’t point it at them, the report said.
As parties began to leave that scene, someone fired a few rounds at a vehicle. No one was injured.
The passenger is free on a personal recognizance bond.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Crabapple Lane woman says a bullet narrowly missed her just before 7 p.m. Monday.
The woman said as she and a friend were sitting on the couch, a bullet entered her home, went flying by her head and just missed hitting her.
