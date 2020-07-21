Branchville man accused of domestic violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Branchville Police Department

A 38-year-old Branchville man is accused of injuring a woman by throwing her into a television stand.

Joshua Hollifield of 388 Fairey Street is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

A woman reported that she and Hollifield had an argument Thursday about unpacking a U-Haul truck and rearranging a storage unit, according to a police incident report.

The woman said she tried to walk away from Hollifield, but he allegedly grabbed her and then threw her about ten feet into a television stand.

She called police.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the woman’s right wrist was swelling, she was complaining of pain on her left side and she had visible injuries to her left knee, left upper arm, shoulder and neck, the report states.

The woman transported herself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police transported Hollifield to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Magistrate Don West set Hollifield’s bond on Saturday at $5,000 cash or surety.

If convicted of first-degree domestic violence, Hollifield faces up to 10 years in prison.

