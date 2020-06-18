Branchville man, 71, accused of distributing sexual representations of children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 71-year-old Branchville man is accused of distributing sexual representations of children, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

William Theodore Shriner of Caboose Court is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. That’s a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count if he’s found guilty.

Investigators allege Shriner distributed digital material with visual representations of prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity or in a state of sexually explicit nudity. Warrants allege he admitted his guilt.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office took Shriner into custody. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Shriner’s case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

