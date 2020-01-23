{{featured_button_text}}
An 18-year old Orangeburg woman received multiple scratches on her arms and a cut on her mouth after allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend Thursday night over intimate videos of the couple on a cell phone.

The victim and her boyfriend were sitting outside of a Banashee Circle residence around 11:02 p.m. Thursday when they got into a verbal argument over the subject wanting her to delete an intimate video of them from her cell phone, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim says when she refused to delete the video, the subject proceeded to initiate a physical confrontation with her in an attempt to get her cell phone, according to the report.

The woman said the subject began grabbing on her while she was holding the phone. When the subject could not retrieve the phone, the woman said he struck her in the facial area with a closed fist, the report states.

The woman informed law enforcement she wanted to pursue charges for assault against the subject. After contacting the subject, law enforcement was given a conflicting story of the incident by the man said he "accidentally" scratched the victim in the face, according to the report.

Officers placed the subject "under investigative detention" but while escorting the subject to the police vehicle, the victim recanted on wanting to pursue charges, according to the report.

The subject was released and placed on a no trespass order.

In another report, deputies responded to Cable Avenue in Vance due to reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers did not see anybody outside or anybody operating a vehicle in the area.

