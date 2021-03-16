Bowman woman accused trafficking meth

S.C. Highway Patrol
A Bowman woman allegedly had methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic checkpoint on Monday night.
Kimberly Ann Cleve, 40, of 5807 Charleston Highway, is charged with first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams
Cleve drove up to a driver’s license checkpoint at the intersection of Cordova Road and Riley Road at 8:27 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Troopers allege they found the illegal drugs during a search of her vehicle.
If convicted, Cleve faces up to 25 years in prison and a court fine of $50,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a woman who lives at Glenfield Apartments, located on Columbia Road. She reported the theft Friday.
The woman kept the cash under her bed.
In a separate incident, someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from Farmers Home Furniture over the weekend.
An employee told officers that someone cut the chain that secured the trailer.
It is valued at $1,800.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2003 Ford F350 that was parked and locked at the Country Inn & Suites, located at 731 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.
The owner of the truck discovered it was stolen around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The following items were in the truck: three computers, two chests of tools, about seven plastic bins of clothes, a bin of antiques, a 35-inch flat-screen television and miscellaneous tools and knives.
The value of the stolen truck and items is $19,150.
