Bowman woman accused trafficking meth
Bowman woman accused trafficking meth

Kimberly Cleve

Cleve

S.C. Highway Patrol

A Bowman woman allegedly had methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic checkpoint on Monday night.

Kimberly Ann Cleve, 40, of 5807 Charleston Highway, is charged with first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams

Cleve drove up to a driver’s license checkpoint at the intersection of Cordova Road and Riley Road at 8:27 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Troopers allege they found the illegal drugs during a search of her vehicle.

If convicted, Cleve faces up to 25 years in prison and a court fine of $50,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a woman who lives at Glenfield Apartments, located on Columbia Road. She reported the theft Friday.

The woman kept the cash under her bed.

In a separate incident, someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from Farmers Home Furniture over the weekend.

An employee told officers that someone cut the chain that secured the trailer.

It is valued at $1,800.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2003 Ford F350 that was parked and locked at the Country Inn & Suites, located at 731 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.

The owner of the truck discovered it was stolen around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The following items were in the truck: three computers, two chests of tools, about seven plastic bins of clothes, a bin of antiques, a 35-inch flat-screen television and miscellaneous tools and knives.

The value of the stolen truck and items is $19,150.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

