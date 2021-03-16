Bowman woman accused trafficking meth

S.C. Highway Patrol

A Bowman woman allegedly had methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic checkpoint on Monday night.

Kimberly Ann Cleve, 40, of 5807 Charleston Highway, is charged with first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams

Cleve drove up to a driver’s license checkpoint at the intersection of Cordova Road and Riley Road at 8:27 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Troopers allege they found the illegal drugs during a search of her vehicle.

If convicted, Cleve faces up to 25 years in prison and a court fine of $50,000.

Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a woman who lives at Glenfield Apartments, located on Columbia Road. She reported the theft Friday.

The woman kept the cash under her bed.

In a separate incident, someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from Farmers Home Furniture over the weekend.