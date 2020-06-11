Bowman woman accused of kidnapping two men

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Bowman woman is accused of preventing her boyfriend and his friend from leaving her Country Road home on Tuesday.
Chasity Marie Evans, 23, of 660 Country Road, is facing two kidnapping charges.
According to an incident report, she allegedly locked a gate when her boyfriend and his friend attempted to drive away.
The boyfriend said he got out of the vehicle to open the gate, but Evans allegedly began biting him and taking off his pants.
The boyfriend got back into the vehicle and told his friend to “floor it,” the report states.
The vehicle left the gated area, but one of Evans’ family members allegedly began shooting at the vehicle.
Evans and her boyfriend then fought, with the boyfriend striking Evans with the vehicle’s turn signal knob in self-defense, the report said.
The two men exited the vehicle and went to a wooded area until law enforcement arrived.
In an unrelated incident, an Orangeburg woman alleges her boyfriend attacked her while she was driving on Irvin Street at midnight Tuesday.
She claimed her boyfriend also grabbed the steering while he was in the passenger seat.
She said they crashed into a light pole.
She said her boyfriend fell out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, but was OK, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
