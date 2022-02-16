 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman man taken to hospital after shooting ceiling

A Bowman man was taken to the hospital after shooting the ceiling of his aunt’s room on Sunday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report

The man called the sheriff’s office at about 4 p.m., claiming that strangers were shooting at him, the report said.

When deputies arrived, the man’s brother told them the man was shooting at people he thought were in the home.

Deputies spoke to the man through his mother and convinced him to come outside without his weapon. They determined that no one had been in the home with him except his family members.

Deputies believe the man was suffering an altered mental state and transported him to the Regional Medical Center without incident, the report said. His family members just want him to get help.

