Bowman man accused of snatching, threatening toddler; deputies say suspect combative, drugs may be involved

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 29-year-old Bowman man is accused of smashing his way into a home, snatching up a toddler and threatening the child on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies claim Deonte Quayshaun Pelzer appeared to be on drugs.

Pelzer, of 421 Bowman Branch Highway, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and battery, third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to real property.

A woman reported she was in a bedroom with her toddler at 1 a.m. when the window shattered and a man entered.

The man grabbed the toddler and told the woman that people were after him, the incident report said.

The woman asked the man why he was there and told him to give her child back to her.

The man allegedly told the woman that if she didn’t “get the people off of him” that he would “pop” the baby’s neck.

Other household members were able to get the baby from the man.

A homeowner held the man at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Deputies found the man on the floor and handcuffed him.

A deputy noted that the man was lethargic “and appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics.”

The man flopped down to the floor, but after a few minutes, he jumped to his feet and “abruptly became combative,” the report claims.

The man fell back into the door of the bedroom and then allegedly lunged toward a deputy, biting his forearm.

The deputy was holding a radio in his left hand and a flashlight in his right hand. The flashlight struck the man in the head, causing a laceration, the report claims.

The man fell to the floor and remained combative as deputies lifted him from the floor, the report said.

Deputies managed to get the man outside, where they waited for Orangeburg County EMS. While waiting, deputies had to restrain the man.

EMS took the man to the Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Pelzer’s bond at $55,000. As of mid-day on Tuesday, he remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If Pelzer is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole two test riding lawnmowers from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport, located at 1811 Airport Road.

An employee reported the theft at 7 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a man taking the lawnmowers around 1 a.m. and removing them through a hole in the fence, the report states.

Both lawnmowers are made by Husqvarna and have Kawasaki motors. One mower is valued at $5,972.56 and the other is valued at $4,606.58.

