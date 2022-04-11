Bowman man accused of shooting at girlfriend; officers injured as man allegedly tried to flee

A 26-year-old Bowman man is accused of shooting at his girlfriend on Saturday. Warrants allege two law enforcement officers were injured as the man tried to avoid jail.

Edrick Lamont Willis, of 325 Canal Road, is charged with:

• One count of attempted murder

• Two counts of injuring a police officer while resisting arrest

• One count of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony

• One count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

• Three counts of malicious injury to personal property, damage valued under $2,000 each

The incident occurred on the 700 block of apartments on Kings Road, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Willis allegedly shot at his girlfriend multiple times in the parking lot. Bullets struck the girlfriend’s Honda Accord and a Chevrolet Malibu, the report said.

The damage to the Accord is estimated at $800. Bullets penetrated the Malibu, with the damage estimated at $3,000, warrants say.

A bullet also struck a carpet cleaner reservoir, which was beside the girlfriend.

Willis allegedly destroyed a deputy’s wristwatch as the officer tried to take him into custody.

When deputies brought Willis to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, he allegedly tried to flee toward an open door.

A law enforcement officer’s thumb became dislocated when trying to gain control of Willis, a warrant states.

Another law enforcement officer received a cut to her right thumb during the incident, according to a warrant.

On Monday, Willis posted his $58,000 bond.

Last March, Willis pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served.

As part of Willis’ plea deal, prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

In July 2018, Willis pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault and battery. Orangeburg County warrants originally charged him with three counts of attempted murder.

Dickson sentenced Willis under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.

He also ordered Willis to undergo substance abuse counseling and treatment and prohibited him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

If Willis is convicted of the latest charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

