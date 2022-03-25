Bowman man accused of impregnating 12-year-old

A 32-year-old Bowman man is accused of impregnating a 12-year-old.

Sheldon Santell Harrison, of Moss Street, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Bamberg Police Chief Kevin Pendarvis received a call from a nurse at Summerville Medical Center on March 1 telling him that a 13-year-old had “just given birth at their facility,” an incident report states.

The girl told medical staff that she didn’t know she was pregnant and hadn’t received any prenatal care, the nurse said.

The girl’s mother told Pendarvis that she didn’t know her daughter was sexually active and pregnant until the day before her grandchild was born, the report states.

The girl was taken to the hospital on Feb. 28 and gave birth the next day.

Harrison’s warrant accuses him of sexual battery with a 12-year-old on “multiple occasions” between May 2021 and August 2021 and fathering a child with the girl, who is now 13. The alleged sexual battery took place at Harrison’s home, the warrant states.

Harrison appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus on Wednesday.

Shortly after his bond hearing, Harrison posted the $25,000 surety bond set by Doremus.

Harrison is not allowed to have any direct or third-party contact with the girl or her family while he’s on bond.

If convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Harrison faces up to 20 years in prison. Under South Carolina law, first-degree criminal sexual conduct typically applies when victims are 11 and under, while the second-degree charge can apply when the victim is between 11 and 14.

