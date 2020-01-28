A Bowman man charged with stalking is now accused of multiple counts of violating a court order of protection, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“This individual apparently believes he is above not only the law but the court system as well,” Ravenell said. “No matter how many times it takes bringing him in, we’ll demonstrate to him he is not.”
David Anthony Davis, 55, of 116 Alabama Court, has been charged with nine counts of violating a court order of protection and one count of second-degree harassment with a restraining order or injunction in effect.
This week’s charges against Davis are the latest in a series of violations of a Family Court order of protection, beginning last year after Davis became separated from his wife.
During October, Davis’s estranged wife called law enforcement stating “she is constantly being harassed” by Davis, an incident report states.
Deputies told Davis to leave the woman alone and reminded him of the court order of protection against him.
A couple of weeks later, the woman alleged that not only had Davis not ceased his harassment but his contact and harassment had escalated.
The woman texted deputies photos of Davis allegedly standing outside her window and advised them he had been outside her Orangeburg County residence “every day,” the report states.
Davis was also allegedly, “calling her phone, her place of work, sending emails and leaving voice messages.”
The Bowman man was charged in November with stalking and one count of violating a court order of protection.
Bond was set at $26,000 for those charges along with court-ordered ankle monitoring.
This week Davis was accused of continuing to harass the woman by calling her using different phone numbers, including using an app that disguises his own number, according to the report.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Davis denied having been near the woman at any time after he was released on bond.
However, Lt. Steven Thompson presented the court with a map depicting Davis’ ankle monitor tracking, which apparently indicated the Bowman man was nearby multiple times.
Sheriff’s office Victim’s Advocate Amy Rickenberger and Thompson asked the court to deny Davis’ bond.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Davis is also ordered not to go near the woman’s place of woman’s or residence.
