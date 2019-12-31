A 20-year-old Bowman man is accused of attacking a woman and cutting her face with a razor blade.
Jacob Tyler Brooks, of 339 Shady Grove Road, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and exposure of private parts.
His charges stem from two incidents at a St. George residence.
One incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 when a woman reported a man standing by the doorway of her home exposing himself as she parked her vehicle, according to a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
She called 911 and grabbed her gun.
The woman was walking her dog at 9 a.m. four days later when Brooks allegedly exposed himself while standing in the bushes.
The woman grabbed her dog to retreat into her home. Brooks allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm, used his fist to punch her in her left eye and then used a razor blade to cut her face four times.
The woman managed to get away and call 911.
In both instances, the man left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
The woman told law enforcement that she knew Brooks from Woodland High School when they were both students there, but she didn’t know him well, the incident report states.
If convicted of kidnapping, Brooks faces up to 30 years in prison.
S.C. law says that if a person is convicted of first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, then the person is punishable “as if the criminal sexual conduct was committed.” If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
In 2017, Brooks was accused of exposing himself to a minor at Walmart.
He also faces an assault and battery charge from a May 2019 incident in downtown Charleston.
The St. George Police Department charged Brooks with second-degree burglary, exposure of private parts, second-degree assault and battery and three counts of first-degree assault and battery stemming from an incident that occurred this past weekend, according to DCSO spokesman Sgt. Rick Carson.
The sheriff’s office also charged him with failure to stop for blue lights when deputies attempted to stop him in the truck he was driving, Carson said.
