Bowman home damaged in afternoon shooting

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Bowman woman and a juvenile grabbed each other and dropped to the floor when someone fired shots at their home on Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies collected 24 shell casings from the Mozel Lane scene.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. No one was hurt.

The woman told deputies that she and the juvenile were sitting in the living room watching television when they heard what sounded like firecrackers.

They then saw that the glass was shattered on the door so they “grabbed each other and got down,” the report states.

The juvenile called 911.

He told deputies that he saw what appeared to be a grey Chevrolet Impala occupied by three people.

He said one of those people had a firearm and was out of a window.

The case remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

