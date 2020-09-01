Bowman gas station robbed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A Bowman gas station was robbed early Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A man came into the station around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday carrying a blue coffee mug and asking for water. The clerk told the man to leave because the business did not have water and was not open.

The man returned around 7:50 a.m. while the clerk was in the middle of servicing the store's ATM machine and lottery ticket machine. He asked for water again.

The clerk told the man to get water from the bathroom sink because the store did not sell water.

The man then pushed the clerk and snatched the cash deposit from her hand, along with eight books of inactive lottery tickets.

He then took her behind the register and demanded the store's petty cash. The clerk informed the man the business does not maintain any petty cash.

The clerk then ran out of the store screaming for help and called 911, according to the report.

The clerk told officers she saw the man walk out of the store and head back onto Homestead Road.