Bowman father accused of shooting at daughter’s boyfriend, friend

A Bowman father is accused of shooting at two men and preventing them from leaving his property on June 9.
James Harvey Evans, 47, of 660 Country Road, Bowman, has been charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and two counts of attempted murder.
His daughter, Chasity Marie Evans, 23, of the same address, has also been charged with two counts of kidnapping in connection with the same incident.
She was arrested on June 9.
An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that Chasity Evans and her boyfriend got into an argument about her pocketbook.
The argument turned physical, the report said.
Chasity Evans claimed her boyfriend wouldn’t return her pocketbook, so she allegedly closed a gate and jumped on the SUV her boyfriend borrowed to prevent him and his friend from driving off.
The men managed to leave on a side road. James Evans allegedly shot at their vehicle.
The vehicle crashed into an embankment. The boyfriend alleges that James Evans then came to the passenger window, pointed a rifle at him and said, “If you get out, I will kill you.”
The boyfriend and Chasity Evans got into another physical altercation, the report said. The boyfriend said he used the turn signal knob to strike her in self-defense.
Chasity Evans claims that her boyfriend punched her in the lip and shoved her head into the dirt.
The boyfriend and his friend ran into a wooded area until deputies arrived.
If James Evans is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
If James Evans is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
