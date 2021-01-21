Bowman burglary suspects sought

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three burglary suspects.

“If you have any idea who these individuals are, call,” Sheriff Ravenell said in a release. “We have an aggressive investigation ongoing into this matter and would like to provide these three with a new home.”

A Bowman homeowner reported a burglary in progress on Tuesday. The homeowner said his security cameras allowed him to watch the intruders inside the Landsdowne Road home stealing items, according to an incident report.

Several camping and electronic items were reported missing.

Security video shows three males arriving at the home around 1:30 p.m. in a late-model black Ram truck bearing black rims and a black tonneau cover.

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the burglary, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

