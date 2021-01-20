 Skip to main content
Both westbound lanes of I-26 blocked at U.S. 301
Both westbound lanes of I-26 blocked at U.S. 301

I-26
SCDOT

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 26 are blocked around mile marker 154 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The collision occurred at 4 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 154 mile marker.

A tractor-trailer was coming off of the westbound ramp to I-26 and overturned. There are no injuries.

Tow trucks for the 18-wheeler are currently on scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell suggests the following detours:

  • If you are traveling west on I-26, get off at the 154 mile marker and take U.S. Highway 301 South into Orangeburg.
  • Get off of I-26 west at the 154 mile marker and travel south on U.S. 301. Make a right onto the U.S. 21 bypass. Make another right onto S.C. 33 and get onto the ramp for I-26 west at the 149 mile marker

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

