Bond set on Orangeburg County magistrate accused of DUI

Bond was set Thursday for an Orangeburg County magistrate accused of driving under the influence.

Jacob Gillens, who’s currently on interim suspension, appeared via video conference for his formal bond hearing on Thursday.

He is facing a charge of first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less.

That charge stems from a Jan. 31 collision.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom set a personal recognizance bond on Gillens at $992.

Bloom said the hearing was delayed because Gillens was injured in the crash and by coronavirus-related court changes.

The S.C. Highway Patrol charged the 70-year-old Eutawville magistrate after the 2016 Cadillac he was allegedly driving “ran off the road to the left, drove into a culvert in the median and struck a truck head-on,” according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The two occupants of the truck were injured.

Gillens refused a blood alcohol test, according to Teckla S. Henderson, attorney for the S.C. Highway Patrol.

At Thursday’s hearing, she described Gillens as a “danger to the public, especially the motoring public.”