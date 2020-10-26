Bond set on Kinard; jail issues discussed; councilman must stay out of Bamberg County for 90 days

Deputy 2nd Circuit Solicitor David Miller said, “We do take issue with the evaluation.”

Miller said Kinard self-reported that he didn’t have a substance abuse problem and that he didn’t have any suicidal ideations.

“But at the last court hearing, he was trying to get him out to go to rehab,” Miller said.

“When he said he doesn’t have a drug problem or an alcohol problem, I don’t think that’s accurate,” Miller said.

Sarah Ford, the attorney for the minors in the case, said, “There is certainly direct contradiction to that from the victims’ points of view.”

Kinard told the court later in the hearing, “I have not had any substance in over a year.” He claims he’s not consumed alcohol in five years.

Kinard has been held at the Bamberg County Detention Center for the past 32 days.

Miller alleges Kinard engaged in an altercation with another inmate during his time in jail

Kinard was allegedly, “antagonizing an inmate that we believe has mental health issues. Mr. Kinard was asking the inmate would he like to call his mom or grandmother, knowing they were deceased,” Miller said.