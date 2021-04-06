Body identified as man missing in Orangeburg County case

A body discovered in a field near St. George back on Sept. 13, 2020, has been identified as a man reported missing in Orangeburg County a month prior, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said Tuesday.

Brouthers said the body belonged to Erick Yobany Rubio-Flores's of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.

On Sept. 16, 2020, the remains were taken for anthropological autopsy.

The cause and manner of Rubio-Flores’ death are ruled as undetermined at this time, Brouthers said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Rubio-Flores’s brother reported to deputies on Aug. 15 that the 43-year-old went missing four days prior on Aug. 11.

The brother told deputies that Rubio-Flores and a friend were traveling back to Virginia from Miami on Interstate 95 northbound when they stopped around 10:30 p.m. at the rest area near Santee.

The brother said when the friend exited the restroom, he didn’t see Rubio-Flores but soon discovered he was walking on the side of the interstate in the direction of oncoming traffic, the report states.