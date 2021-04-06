Body identified as man missing in Orangeburg County case

A body discovered in a field near St. George back on Sept. 13, 2020, has been identified as a man reported missing in Orangeburg County a month prior, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said Tuesday.
Brouthers said the body belonged to Erick Yobany Rubio-Flores's of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.
On Sept. 16, 2020, the remains were taken for anthropological autopsy.
The cause and manner of Rubio-Flores’ death are ruled as undetermined at this time, Brouthers said.
According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Rubio-Flores’s brother reported to deputies on Aug. 15 that the 43-year-old went missing four days prior on Aug. 11.
The brother told deputies that Rubio-Flores and a friend were traveling back to Virginia from Miami on Interstate 95 northbound when they stopped around 10:30 p.m. at the rest area near Santee.
The brother said when the friend exited the restroom, he didn’t see Rubio-Flores but soon discovered he was walking on the side of the interstate in the direction of oncoming traffic, the report states.
The friend wasn’t able to drive in that direction to reach Rubio-Flores, so he turned around and then returned to the rest area vicinity. But he wasn’t able to find him at that point, the report states.
The friend stayed at the rest area until the next afternoon, hoping that Rubio-Flores would return. However, he remained missing.
The investigation into Rubio-Flores’s death is ongoing by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Brouthers said.
