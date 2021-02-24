Body found in Orangeburg street after shots reported

A person was found dead on Fair Street after reports of shots being fired just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Officers responded to the scene after an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper reported hearing shots fired in the area of Fair and Amelia streets.

As an officer drove down Fair Street, he saw an object in the roadway in front of 260 Fair St.

The object turned out to be a body, according to the report, which does not state whether the man had been shot.

Officers found a Glock handgun by the person’s body, near the right hand.

Capt. Alfred Alexander, public information officer at ODPS, said the deceased person hasn’t been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident report states that officers spoke with a man at the scene who allegedly said, “I was trying to protect my mama” before officers took him to the back seat of a patrol car for questioning.

Officers have not charged the man in the incident.

The man also told officers he didn’t want to speak until his lawyer was present, the report states.