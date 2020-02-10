A person’s body was found in a Roosevelt Gardens Apartment unit Sunday.
According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report, the body was found at 403 Representative Circle.
The sheriff’s office declined to release the entire incident report on the death on Monday, noting the matter is still under investigation by the Crime Investigation Unit.
Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall could not be reached for comment.
