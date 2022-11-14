 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Body found in Eutawville

OCSO

A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville on Saturday.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville Saturday. The body has not yet been identified.

“At this time, the identity of the individual found on County Line Road in Eutawville, SC is unknown,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

He said the “autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.”

The incident is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

