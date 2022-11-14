Body found in Eutawville

A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville Saturday. The body has not yet been identified.
“At this time, the identity of the individual found on County Line Road in Eutawville, SC is unknown,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.
He said the “autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.”
The incident is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
