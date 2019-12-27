{{featured_button_text}}
blue lights illustration

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of an individual found on the side of a road in Eutawville.

The body of Alvin W. Sumpter, 41, of West Carolina Ave., Summerville, was found on Sanibel Lane near Saginaw Drive in Eutawville on Dec. 19.

An autopsy was performed. Results are pending toxicology, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

The body was reported at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

The person who reported it told deputies that he saw a small white car in front of him on Sanibel Lance.

When the car left the scene, the person noticed a body on the side of the road and called 911.

An investigator noted in the incident report that Sumpter, “had earbuds on his person but no cellphone was located.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments